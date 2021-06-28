Local officials file bill for undocumented immigrants to get driver’s license

(WWLP) – A bill filed by Hampden County officials in the state house would allow anyone in the state to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status.

The bill was filed by State Senator Adam Gomez of Springfield, who said that by allowing undocumented people to get a license, they’ll have more mobility, and could more easily join the workforce in the state.

If it’s passed, the law is estimated to garner around $5-million in tax revenue, on top of fee revenue from things like inspections and license renewals.