WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local officials took on the role of celebrity bartenders at Gregory’s Restaurant & Pizza in Wilbraham to help benefit the Dakin Humane Society.

Attendees were lucky enough to get served by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and other well-known public figures Tuesday night.

22News spoke with Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, who shared the importance of keeping pets safe this winter but also helping those in need locally.

“I would just ask everybody who has their pets to just remember as the cold weather comes about, make sure we’re taking care of our pets,” said Cocchi. “Bring ’em inside if it’s cold, take care of them, don’t leave them outside, don’t leave them in the car. We’re here for Dakin. They do great work by our pets, let’s do great work by our pets at home.”

Tuesday’s event will assist in Dakin’s Mission to deliver effective and innovative services that improve the lives of animals in need and the people who care about them.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Dakin Humane Society.

