Local officials looking to crack down on people illegally riding dirt bikes down city streets

Dirt bikes have become a common sight on roads in western Massachusetts.

Springfield resident John Williams said he saw several dirt bikes on Dwight Street on Sunday.

“There was a gang of them about 10-15 Sunday afternoon. They are weaving in and out of traffic popping wheelies. We watched one kid pull a wheelie, pop it too hard, he went down and tumbled toward traffic,” Williams said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said dirt bikes on main roads are a safety issue for riders and other vehicles.

“These negative individuals are putting people in harms way including themselves. These bicyclists who are popping wheelies weaving in and out of traffic being disrespectful to vehicular traffic and pedestrians has to stop,” Sarno said.

Sarno said he will be working closely with acting police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to come up with a plan that would include confiscating the bikes depending on the severity of the issue.

It’s also become an issue in Chicopee as well.

Chicopee Police sent us photos of people riding their dirt bikes on main roads on Tuesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said there was recently an issue involving a group of bike riders that assaulted a woman and damaged her car last month.

“They are not a bunch of guys out for a good time. Not people just looking to ride, these people are out looking to commit crimes and we’re not going to tolerate it.”

