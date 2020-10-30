Local officials react to Gov. Baker’s pick for Supreme Judicial Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re learning more about Justice Kimberly Budd, Governor Charlie Baker’s pick for Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court.

Budd’s father Wayne is from Springfield. He served as a U.S. attorney in Massachusetts from 1989 to 1992. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gullini told 22News it’s nice to see someone with Springfield ties be elevated to such a prestigious position.

He said, “I think it represents our continual moving forward here in the Commonwealth and we are very proud. Very proud as an attorney and I’m very proud as an attorney from Springfield.”

If confirmed to the position, 54-year-old Justice Budd will become the youngest chief justice in 150 years.

She would also be the first female black chief justice in the courts.