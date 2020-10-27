Local officials weigh in on ballot box security

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New concerns Monday night about the security of those ballot drop boxes after Boston police arrested a man they say set fire to one over the weekend.

Secretary of the Commonwealth issued a directive to all state election officials to make sure their ballot boxes are secure during the last week of election voting. Some communities are taking extra precautions after a man in Boston set fire to a ballot drop-box.

Congressman Neal told 22News that residents need to be alert about protecting each other’s democratic rights.

“We need to be mindful of one of the most basic rights in a democratic society, the one to vote, has to be secure,” said Neal. “So I think that taking the necessary steps to preclude what happened yesterday in Boston should be on all of our minds.”

Secretary of the Commonwealth, William Galvin, is advising municipalities to increase their security at balloy boxes with measures such as gaurds as well as video surviellence cameras.”

Galvin told 22News, “It’s been a concern of mine for some time, specifically the location of drop boxes to make sure they’re secure.”

Springfield election officials say they’re considering closing the ballot drop box at noon on Halloween per the directive from Secretary Galvin to avoid pranks.

“We think it’s extremely important that no more ballots be compromised, particularly because Halloween is so close to the election,” said Galvin.

In Springfield, election office officials check the ballot drop box up to every two hours. Springfield election officials told us they’ll be meeting with the police commissioner to discuss ballot box safety,