Local organization aims to clean up used needles underneath highway bridges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization is making it their mission to clean up western Massachusetts.

Their latest mission is underneath the 391 bridges in Holyoke where they’ve already collected hundreds of used needles. The organization ‘Make Massachusetts Fishing Spots Great Again’ is planning a massive cleanup of the area in two weeks.

The group estimates thousands of pounds of trash will be removed, the biggest clean up they’ve ever done. Usually, the organization cleans up fishing spots and shorelines throughout the area, but a member noticed just how bad underneath the 391 bridges is.

“In the past two times we’ve done it, we’ve done about 2 hours 2.5 hours of searching we’ve found about 300 needles,” said Brett Richards, president. “No one else will do it bottom line so we are going to do it.”

the group has teamed up with a number of local organizations like Tapestry, Palmer Ambulance, and the city of Holyoke to help with outreach and clean up. But they are looking for more donations and volunteers.

Donations will be used for supplies such as trash bags, tools, and gloves. Anyone is invited to the clean up on the morning of January 14.