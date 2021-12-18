Local organization donates toys to Springfield children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A surprise toy donation Saturday in Springfield one week before Christmas, all thanks to an organization called “I Found Light Against All Odds.”

Their founder Stefan Davis aka, “Coach Claus” arrived on a fire truck around noon at Reed Village. That’s where he handed over a toy to children, and he had some help from members of the organization, including 22News Anchor Ciara Speller.

Families were especially grateful for their effort, during these hard times. Iyanah Wills of Springfield told 22News, “It’s always good to give back but people really are struggling around the holidays. And the toys, c’mon on every kid needs to be happy and deserves a toy.”

22News also spoke with “Coach Claus”, founder of I Found Light Against All Odds, “That’s what Coach Claus is doing today, shining the light on our community giving back with so many toys. Times are hard. and whatever we can do as an organization. We will make it happen.”

Coach Claus collaborated with the Springfield Housing Authority to donate 200 toys at Reed Village Saturday.