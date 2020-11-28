Local organization gives back to the homeless in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Each day, the homeless people in Holyoke come to Kate’s Kitchen for a meal.

Struggling neighbors also shared the bounty of free clothing provided by the “For the Love of Good Foundation” on Friday. It’s an organization founded Executive Director by Kevin Joslyn.

Joslyn said the organization aims to help those that need help the most. He told 22News, “Anyone whose struggling, whether it’s food or clothing, anyone who walks up here if they say they need something we get it for them.”

Being in need is hardly an isolated condition. Many in Holyoke need help, may they be homeless or reside in the neighborhood of Kate’s Kitchen like a local resident by the name of Samuel.

“I’m proud to be here because we are poor, supplies, free supplies because we don’t have to pay for it,” said Samuel.

One Holyoke resident named Daniel O’Connor told 22News that he was appreciative of the organizations goodwill.

“They help out community needs, they give clothes for everyone in need, it’s great we need clothes too,” said O’Connor.

For Kevin Joslyn and his team, for the love of good foundation stays busy meeting the needs of so many forgotten people on the streets of Holyoke.

Three times each month they bring food, daily necessities, and clothing to where they’re needed most. Once every month, they come to Kate’s Kitchen where their goodness never fails to be embraced and appreciated.