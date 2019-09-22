Local Organization holds adoption party to find homes for children with special needs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization is working hard to give every child a home. The Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange held an adoption party Sunday morning.

The event focused on finding homes for children with special needs.

Potential parents and children with physical and developmental needs met at the Holyoke Children’s Museum.

The kids got to play, while parents and social workers discussed the realities of adopting from foster care.

22News spoke with Child Service Coordinator for MARE Maurine Albano about the event.

“You just stand back and just watch them interact with each other or interact with a potential family and it’s just like oh my gosh. You just see a connection happening. I’m just in awe because I just saw one happening right now,” said Albano.

Theresa Olivapotenza told 22News, “If you have the drive in you to take the time to get down on your hands and knees and love them, that’s all they need.”

Most of the children at Sunday’s event currently live in foster homes.

Albano stressed that they are just like other children, and they all deserve a loving home.