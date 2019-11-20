Local organization promotes importance of staying in school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization is promoting the importance of staying in school to Springfield students.

Operation SOS, or Serving Our Students, hosted an event at the Fredrick Harris School Tuesday evening. Over a free hot meal, students and their families had the opportunity to hear from first responders, teachers, and community leaders about their career paths.

Founder of Operation SOS, Kelly Dobbins, started this project to promote positivity in students lives. She said, “If I’m doing something positive, they see it. Maybe they want to do something positive, so it also is a trend and we want to keep that going. There’s a lot of bad things going on in the world, let’s do something that’s positive and I think starting with the little kids, we plant that seed early and we can just water it as we go.”

For the past two years, Operation SOS has visited a number of different Springfield schools to host the event.

Mass Appeal’s very own Danny New was one the speakers at Tuesday’s event focused on education.