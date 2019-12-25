Local organization surprises Springfield family that lost everything in fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family from Springfield lost everything in a house fire just days before Christmas. The community stepped up to help on Christmas Eve.

The organization, “I Found Light Against all Odds” surprised a mother and son on Tuesday who lost everything in a house fire less than a week before Christmas.

The holiday season recently took a turn for the worst for Jasmine and Jah’sir Click after they lost their Springfield home to a fire last Thursday. Christmas Eve, they received a Christmas miracle…the young boy who lives with autism and his mother were treated to lunch at Nadim’s in downtown Springfield.

But that’s not all, with the help of “I Found Light Against All Odds,” Santa was able to make sure the family had a Christmas to remember, bringing gifts after theirs were lost in the fire.

“I’m, you know, thankful to be alive but dealing with all of the emotions of being inside of a fire as well, so this right here is definitely been a ball of emotions right now but I’m very happy,” Jasmine Click said.

Organizers from “I Found Light Against all Odds” heard the family’s story and immediately took action, raising more than a thousand dollars to supply the family with gifts.

“Some Construction workers… and a Star Wars villain,” said Jah’sir Click.

Members of the organization said giving back to Jasmine and her son fits perfectly with their mission.

“This is supposed to be a wonderful time of the year, not a dark time of the year and what we did today shined so much light on this family to let them know that light overcomes darkness at all times,” Stefan Davis, president.

