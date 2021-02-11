Local organizations host virtual Narcan training to raise awareness of opioid epidemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Substance abuse has increased significantly during the pandemic so two organizations are coming together to raise awareness of the problem.

Tapestry and the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region held a virtual Narcan training Thursday.

The training covered the signs of an overdose, including a person being unresponsive, pale, or vomiting. People also learned how to properly administer Narcan and what to do until help arrives.

Mackenzie Newhouse of Tapestry said, “you don’t know what substances were taken or why they are unconscious you can use Narcan it’s not going to hurt them but if it’s not an overdose due to an opioid it’s also not going to do anything positive. So it won’t hurt them but it also won’t help them.”

Narcan is available over the counter at most pharmacies.

It can also be obtained for free at tapestry.