Local organizations raise money, donate food to feed healthcare staff at JGS Lifecare

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past few weeks, several local organizations and restaurants have raised money or donated food to help feed the staff at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow.

The assisted living facility says it has received support from several local organizations and restaurants that have fundraised to sponsor Meals of Gratitude to feed their staff. The donations not only support healthcare workers but also supports local restaurants that are struggling since non-essential business order forcing them to close until May 18.

“During this Covid-19 pandemic, restaurants are being decimated and our healthcare workers deserve so much support. These fundraising efforts are really taking care of two important fronts – lifting up our healthcare staff while also supporting our restaurants who are now reliant on take-out service to stay afloat,” Michael Hurwitz, owner of Uno Pizzeria and Grille said.

Uno’s delivered over 70 pizzas to JGS Lifecare Wednesday, which provided meals to staff on all three shifts. The pizzas were paid for by the Temple Beth-El community of donors, according to JGS Lifecare.

Staff at The Leavitt Family Jewish Home enjoy the Meals of Gratitude (Photo: JGS Lifecare)

Michael Hurwitz of Pizzeria Uno’s delivers assorted pizzas, donated by the Temple Beth El community of supporters (Photo: JGS Lifecare)

Vivian Hatwood, Kitchen Manager, serves assorted pizzas donated by the Temple Beth El community from Pizzeria Uno’s (Photo: JGS Lifecare)

John Sullivan and his team from Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant deliverer assorted sandwiches at JGS Lifecare (Photo: JGS Lifecare)

Assorted Sandwiches from Rachel’s Table, a program of the Federation of Western MA, sent by The Kitchen (Photo: JGS Lifecare)

Last week, Rachel’s Table donated meals from The Kitchen Restaurant and Nathan Bill’s Bar and Grille raised money to feed all shifts sandwiches.

“It is wonderful to know that the community appreciates the work we are doing,” said Beth-Ann Kalinko, CNA, at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home and Sosin Center for Rehabilitation. “We take our commitment to care for our residents very seriously. It has been challenging these past several weeks, and knowing the community appreciates our work is an important source of encouragement and support.”

The following organizations will raise funds to send future meals to JGS Lifecare: