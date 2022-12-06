SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $10 million in state funding will go towards combating youth violence in several communities across Massachusetts.

The funding is awarded through Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which helps to provide resources to partners in each community that work to reduce violence among youth. The program focuses on kids and adults ages 10 to 24 that live in communities identified as a hot-spot or at risk for gang involvement.

A total of $1.2 million will be distributed through the Shannon CSI grants to 13 programs in Springfield. The Shannon CSI partnerships in Springfield include the MLK Jr. Family Services, New North Citizens’ Council, Springfield Boys and Girls Club, The Salvation Army and several other organizations.

“Since taking office, I have worked to ensure that Massachusetts communities have the resources necessary to promote public safety while providing positive opportunities for young people. There is no single agency or approach that can achieve this goal. The partnerships built through the Shannon Community Safety Initiative are an important part of our work creating safer communities,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

More than $566,000 will also be awarded to programs associated with Shannon CSI in Holyoke and Chicopee. These programs include the Chicopee and Holyoke Boys and Girls Clubs, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Holyoke High School, MassHire Holyoke, HCC, Opportunity Academy, and the Holyoke Police Department.

“The young people and communities served through this initiative will benefit from evidence-based, multi-disciplinary approaches and strong collaboration among service providers and law enforcement. This approach is a model for serving our youth,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

In addition, funds will also be awarded to Local Action Research Partners (LARPs) that provide technical, research and other support to programs in the community. UMass Amherst will receive $74,989 and Westfield State University will receive $45,201.

Below is the full list of Shannon CSI Sites and LARP recipients receiving funding to combat youth violence:

Shannon CSI Sites:

Boston/Brookline – $1,642,723.10

Brockton – $718,400.00

Fall River – $629,910.66

Fitchburg/Gardner – $416,812.00

Haverhill/Methuen – $298,653.64

Holyoke/Chicopee – $566,355.26

Lawrence – $250,500.00

Lowell – $739,150.75

Lynn – $401,635.37

Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) – $757,147.86

New Bedford – $1,097,167.80

Pittsfield – $394,319.78

Springfield – $1,201,514.08

Taunton – $126,882.78

Worcester – $1,203,086.00

LARP recipients: