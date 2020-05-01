1  of  2
Local organizations team up to feed food pantry workers in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Oasis Food Pantry at Central High School in Springfield has been providing food to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, they fed 3,000 families. On Friday Peter Pan Bus Lines and The Student Prince delivered lunch to the 70 hard-working volunteers.

Emily Potter, a volunteer for Peter Pan Bus Lines, told 22News that she wants to make sure she and her fellow volunteers do their part to help take care of food pantry workers.

“It’s a lot more costly for families to provide what they normally would so especially today there are tons of families here so we want to make sure these workers get taken care of as well,” said Potter.

On Fridays, Oasis offers a drive-thru service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. where local families can pick up food items they need.

For more information on the Oasis Food Pantry, you can log onto their website and donate items that they need.


