Local organizations team up to help women enter workforce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local organizations are working to try and reverse some of the negative impacts of the pandemic.

One of those organizations is Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, and Executive Director, Margaret Tantillo, told 22News their mission is to help women gain economic independence. By partnering with The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield, the two organizations can offer maximum support for these women.

According to the National Woman’s Law Center, participation from the female workforce is at 57 percent, which is the lowest its been in over 30 years. The McKinsey and Company projects that compared to men, it will take 18 months longer for women employment levels to return to what they were prior to the country’s shut down.

The pandemic has also led many single mothers to not only provide for their families but become teachers as well.

“It’s even more important than ever before because of the number of women who have left the workforce and the amount of support they’re going to need to get back in the workforce and pave a positive career path for themselves,” Tantillo said.

Together, The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield and Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will work to help women prepare for the workforce and develop lasting career paths.