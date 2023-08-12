SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three local organizations will be distributing boxes of food to the first 200 families in need in Springfield.

According to a news release from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, in partnership with Springfield Together, Inc. will be working with the Hampden DA and Inter Produce grocery store to distribute 200 boxes of free food to families in need, to tackle the obstacle of overwhelming food insecurity in Springfield.

Springfield Together, Inc. received $13,000 from the Hampden DA’s Drug Forfeiture Community Support Grant Program on June 10, for food giveaways for the rest of the year. Every giveaway will have 200 boxes of fresh fruits, vegetables, pasta, and bread for local families.

The boxes will be given away on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Inter Produce on White Street in Springfield.

Springfield Together, inc. is a non-profit that is aiming to improve life’s realities by providing

opportunities to achieve success through youth development, education, athletics, and social and community engagement with local youth and families.