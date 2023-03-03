SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – TikTok is announcing a new feature that lets people under 18 manage their time with the app.

Screen time is an issue we are going to be dealing more and more. Right now, the average child is exposed to four to six hours of screen time a day, way above the recommended limit.

Soon, TikTok users under 18 will automatically have their account set to a 60 minute daily screen time limit. People 22News spoke to applauded this move, adding it’s time parents take action.

“We need to get together and start doing more, let the kids interact with each other so they can learn how to communicate a little bit better as opposed to just dealing with the screen time and phone time,” said Daryl Green of Hartford.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, screen time should be limited to one hour a day for children ages three to five and up to two hours a day for kids 11 to 13 years old.

“As with everything, there’s balance. It’s important for teenagers to connect on social media, but it’s equally as important for them to connect with each other in person,” said Dr. Matthew Sadof, a Pediatrician at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

TikTok is not the only organization recognizing the importance of limits. Many tech companies have option for parents, including ways to limit screen time and block access to certain websites. However, kids are tech savvy, so don’t forget to take a good hard look at their phone. A quick online search shows steps that can help kids get around the TikTok time limit.

Mark Nelson of Enfield sums up how frustrated parents feel, “Get fresh air in their lungs. I don’t care if it’s snowing or not, go make a snowman! Go sledding, don’t sit in front of that Tv or screen, hide that phone!”

Bottom line, Dr. Sadof says too much time on social media at the expense of actual one-on-one time is not healthy.