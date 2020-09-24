Local parents have mixed feelings about COVID-19 protocols in schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are mixed emotions on the pandemic’s protocol from parents statewide after an Eastern Massachusetts school reportedly sent home a child for sneezing in class.

That child was sent to the nurse’s office and was told he could not return to school until he gets a negative COVID-19 test. The school in Arlington issued a statement saying that the child did display COVID-19 related symptoms and moved forward with following district protocols.

In western Massachusetts, some parents say more boxes need to be checked off before disrupting’s a child’s learning process.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” Arielle Meyer of Ludlow expressed. “It’s unnecessary and you are stopping that child’s education because they sneezed. Kid’s have allergies, kids blow boogers everywhere! That’s just insane.”

Some schools in western Massachusetts have a list of COVID-19 symptoms.

For example, staff or students at Agawam with a fever or nasal congestion can only return to school 10 days later if their symptoms improved.

