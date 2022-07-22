A can of Toddler Nutritional Drink is shown on a shelf in a grocery store, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the effort to increase the production of baby formula here in the U.S. and to bring in formula from overseas, the parents locally continue to struggle to find the formula on store shelves.

22News spoke to health care providers about what they are hearing and the advice they are sharing.

The baby formula shortage is still around and the community here is still trying to battle through it. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is stating that baby formula production is now exceeding consumer demand, many parents here in western Massachusetts are still waiting for the product to hit store shelves.

Health care providers at Pediatric Services of Springfield say they continue to hear from families who are having a hard time tracking down the formula for their infants.

Neil Nordstrom, D.N.P of Pediatric Services of Springfield said, “We recommend that families be patient, as long as you’re offering a similar type of formula to your child, you should be fine.”

22News went to local grocery stores and saw shelves were largely bare. The scarcity of the product is causing parents to go to great lengths to track the formula down.

The FDA is urging consumers to be vigilant when buying baby formula that’s not made in the U.S. from online marketplaces as it could be counterfeit.

The federal government says it is continuing to work with producers that service the United States market to increase production, which includes importing formula and getting domestic manufacturers to safely resume that production.

Meanwhile, families are relying on each other to navigate through the shortage.

Jennifer Bivenzio of Springfield expressed, “Thank God, I’ve been pretty lucky, for her, you know. But, I have seen stories on Facebook of mothers struggling, trying to find formula. And you know, and the mothers’ groups I follow on Facebook, they’ve been helping each other out saying, ‘Oh we’ve found some here,’ it’s nice to see that.”