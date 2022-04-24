SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parishioners gathered at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Springfield for a glorious celebration.

In Orthodox Christianity, Easter will always fall between April 4 and May 8. The church clergy, saw a clear increase in attendance Sunday as COVID cases decline.

Rev. Fr. Dionysios Koulianos told 22News, “Earlier this morning the church was full of people, I was very happy to see everyone coming together.”

Orthodox Christian’s follow the Julian Calendar, as opposed to Catholics and Protestants that follow the Gregorian Calendar hence why these forms of Christianity celebrate Easter on days.

“Today is all about celebration. Today is all about hope,” Rev. Koulianos continued. “Those gospel that we read in many different languages says go out and spread the good news and really, we do need good news.”

The past two years, Easter was characterized with virtual celebrations, and state mandated restrictions. This year the congregation was able to unite as one parish, and focus on this important holiday in faith.