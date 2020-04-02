Local Peace Corps volunteer shares overseas experience in COVID-19 pandemic

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) —- Peace Corps volunteers all over the globe were called to return to the United States in March as concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak grew.

On March 15, the agency announced it would temporarily suspend volunteer operations and begin evacuating volunteers from all posts.

Wesely Olin, a Peace Corps volunteer and resident of East Longmeadow spoke with 22News about his experience of returning back home during the pandemic.

photo courtesy: Wesley Olin

“It was so sudden,” Olin said. “It was six in the morning when I got the email. It said we had to consolidate in a specific district in the country and that we were going to be evacuated. I only had a couple of hours to say goodbye.”

Olin joined the Peace Corps back in September and was contracted to 27 months of service. He taught primary English and Math in the enclave country of Lesotho, landlocked by South Africa.

For volunteers in Lesotho, South Africa was the designated place for medical aid as well as an essential means of travel out of the continent, especially for emergencies. Olin told 22News that when South Africa announced it was to close its borders, he knew it was a matter of time before he would be notified to evacuate.

“I was following the news a lot when I wasn’t at school, and through talking with other peace corps programs, we were all following what was happening, especially programs closer to China. China evacuated all of its volunteers….and then we kinda could see all the countries evacuating their volunteers.”

When Olin received the email confirming the evacuation, he said telling his students and friends of his sudden leaving was difficult for him.

“I wasn’t not going to say goodbye to everyone,” said Olin. “I told them I would be back, whether it was with the Peace Corps or not. I took pictures with the students…it was really hard. Some of my friends were not in the village that day and I couldn’t say goodbye to them. It was tough; I wrote my school a long letter and left it for them.”

photo courtesy: Wesley Olin

Olin said he joined other volunteers to pay a local to drive them to the evacuation location. He described the day as an intense moment. “You have to leave the country,” “We have to get you to the point by today,” “You need to figure out how to get there,” Olin recollected.

When the volunteers consolidated, Olin said they were all given a COS or “Completion of Service.” According to the Peace Corps, volunteers and trainees regardless of the length of service would be classified as COS to be eligible for readjustment allowances when they return to the US. This also meant they would have to reapply if they wanted to join the Peace Corps again.

Volunteers returning to the United States are now facing an economy that has seen a massive surge in unemployment. According to the Department of Labor, Peace Corps volunteers are not eligible for unemployment benefits.

It has ruled that individuals enrolled in the Peace Corps are volunteers who perform services under terms and conditions that do not rise to the legal relationship of employer and employee. Peace Corps volunteers are not considered in employment covered under Title II of the Emergency Jobs and Unemployment Assistance Act of 1974, Public Law 93-567.88, Stat. 1845.

“I don’t qualify for unemployment; I don’t think I qualify for this stimulus package,” said Olin. “Now I have to go job hunting, but I am in a market that is completely riffed of employment because we are in this crazy crisis. I am happy I am with my family that can support me right now.”

photo courtesy: Wesley Olin

After the consolidation period, Olin was allowed to fly into South Africa via transit only and then flew nearly eight hours to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He said he did not experience the “pandemonium” of packed airports on his way back, but was extensively checked for symptoms of the coronavirus.

“In Dubai and South Africa, we had multiple checkpoints. They took our temperatures, and there were big thermal cameras with a big screen to show who had a fever,” Olin told 22News.

Olin then traveled from Dubai to Orlando, Florida on a 16-hour flight, and then an additional three hours to Bradley International in Windsor Locks Connecticut.

Olin said he was surprised that back at home the TSA did not implement the same checkpoints.

“When I got to the US, there was nothing like that. They asked me if I felt sick, and I said no, and then they let everyone through. It was interesting. Every other country seemed to have an intense response.”

Since being home, it has been a surreal transition for Olin. The Peace Corps has instructed him to quarantine for the CDC recommended 14 days. Olin said it felt like the COVID-19 pandemic placed this “dystopian veil” over the country.

“I am definitely going to go back,” Olin told 22news. “It is hard for me to not feel helpless over this whole thing; just to be stripped away from that, just so suddenly, it is really tough. A lot of people coming back from the Peace Corps talk about that “reverse culture shock,” and it is really powerful and hard to get over…my heart is still in Lesotho.”