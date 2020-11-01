Local pizzeria sees increase in for pizza during Halloween celebrations

(Photo by Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Most people are celebrating Halloween differently this year which means some businesses are much busier than in the past.

Just ask John Capaccio the longtime owner of John’s Pizzeria in Chicopee. His Pizza enjoys heightened popularity on Halloween night when families are much too busy with traditional holiday activities to prepare supper.

The Pizza business was booming at John’s Pizzeria when 22News dropped in earlier Saturday evening.

John’s entire staff was on board fielding phone orders and preparing for pick up-during the special evening when Mom’s and Dad’s are doing their best to keep up with their kids

