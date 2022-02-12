CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Satisfying customer demands for the ultimate comfort food on Super Bowl Sunday is never a last minute undertaking.

The day of the game requires ordering and receiving provisions well in advance of Sunday. John Capaccio, owner of John’s Pizzareia in Chicopee told 22News how much preparation he requires so as not to disappoint any of the fans who prize his pizza.

“Maybe like afternoon, 3 o’clock… first come first serve, it’s easier to order,” he explained.

Super Bowl Sunday is a time when all hands will be on deck at John’s Pizzeria, everyone needed for pick up and delivery on game day. When Americans consume an estimated 12.5 million pizzas and apparently the country’s desire for pizza hasn’t diminished since that inaugural Super Bowl way back in the mid 1960s.

“I want to share and enjoy the game, have a good time,” John added.

It’s safe to say that pizza will be among the favorites at Super Bowl parties up and down the Pioneer Valley while enjoying the game right here on NBC and 22News.