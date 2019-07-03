Local police advising residents to enjoy the Fourth of July responsibly

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Some towns are celebrating the Fourth of July a day early, so local police want residents to enjoy the holiday responsibly.

Local police departments will be increasing their patrols on the roads to make sure people make it home safely from their Fourth of July parties.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more people die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month.

It’s important to have a plan to get home safely if you’re planning on drinking at your barbeque.

Make sure you have a designated driving or utilize any ride share options.

Some holiday celebrations will begin on Wednesday as several towns and cities will set off fireworks for the Fourth of July a day early.

East Longmeadow is one of several towns that will have a fireworks show Wednesday night.

The fireworks will take place at East Longmeadow High School at 9:30 p.m. and Trailer Trash will be performing at 7:00 p.m.

South Hadley and Agawam will also be having fireworks Wednesday night, see the full schedule here.