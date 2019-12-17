Local police departments hold “Stuff-a-Cruiser” drives for holiday toys

(WWLP) – Several local police departments donated to the 22News Toys for Tots drive on Monday.

Police departments in Amherst, Umass, and Hadley held “Stuff-a-Cruiser” toy drives over the weekend. They collected more than 1,000 toys and the officers came to our lobby to donate them all.

22News spoke to UMass Police Officer Matt Malo about the success of their first annual toy drive.

“This is our first time trying to stuff a cruiser and I think we pulled it off with three full truck loads,” Officer Malo said. “We are hoping to make this a yearly event from here on out. With the outpouring of support we had for this event, I think we’re gonna be able to make this a long term thing.”

If you haven’t donated to our Toys for Tots drive yet, there’s still time; we will be collecting new unwrapped toys at our 22News lobby until 7 p.m. Monday.