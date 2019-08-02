Local police departments host basketball tournament for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of children from Springfield and Holyoke took part in an all star basketball tournament held by western Massachusetts law enforcement.

By helping kids learn about basketball and other aspects of life, law enforcement officers were able to create relationships much bigger than basketball.

Each year, The Springfield C-3 Forest Park and Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative work together to hold winter and summer basketball leagues for local children.

Local hoops players were able to show off their talents Thursday night for the league’s all-star game on center court at the birthplace of basketball.

Players who took part in the league were coached by members of law enforcement so officers can show who they are behind the badge.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, “People don’t meet us this way in this friendly sort of way a lot of interactions with officers can sometimes be only negative. The kids kind of look up to you as a mentor when you’re coaching them, it’s an automatic bond and a trust between us and the kids.”

A bond Rasheen Tibbs still shares with his coach after playing for him in the winter.

He said the lessons he learned extend well beyond the basketball court.

“I’ve built a bond with my coach this year and my other coach in the past and they’ve taught me about life and the different perspectives of it.”, said Tibbs.

Commissioner Clapprood said the C-3 Unit is working to start up another league sometime in the fall.