Local police departments offer active shooter training for businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have people across the country questioning their own safety.

Police departments in our area do offer services evaluating your business or workplace and helping you prepare for an active shooter.

In the span of less than twenty-four hours, two different mass shootings claimed the lives of more than two dozen people, and left dozens and dozens more wounded.

Reverend Peter Wells, a pastor at a local church, said violence is something people in some communities struggle with every day, but events like these bring fear to people who have never had to deal with it before.

“I’ve been ordained for 49 years. It really never crossed my mind, but I’ve been living a life of privilege. I’ve always served congregations that were, in quotes “safe places,” said Wells. “Maybe the difference is those safe places aren’t so safe anymore. We’re all having to come to terms with what people in the city have to deal with every day”

The shooting at an El Paso Walmart left 22 people dead and wounded 24 more. Hours later, a shooting outside of a bar in Dayton left nine people dead, and 27 injured.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilke said their department offers active shooter training free of charge to help businesses be prepared if a person were to arrive at their workplace armed. He said after events like these, more businesses begin reaching out.

“They do go up, people do get concerned. I do get messages, phone calls about it. We’re able to go into the building, kind of do a little security assessment,” said Wilk. “See what might need to be changed, things that can be done to make it a safer place to work. then we teach people how to get out if they need to get out, and if they need to shelter in place, how they can barricade that room to keep them safe.”

Officer Wilk said people should always remember if you see something that makes you suspicious or uneasy, say something, and police will gladly come and assess the situation.