Local police departments urging residents to celebrate Thanksgiving responsibly

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is advising all residents to celebrate Thanksgiving only with the people who live in their own homes.

State guidelines recommend keeping all private indoor gatherings under 10 people.

Easthampton Board of Health Chair, Margret Herbert, told 22News on Friday night that police won’t be actively seeking out large gatherings, but they will respond to complaints.

“If our local department received a complaint we would respond to it, but this is in people’s private homes so we don’t have control over what everyone does. Our goal is to educate people not to arrest or hand out fines,” said Hebert.



Herbert adds if you decide to travel to get tested within 2-3 days before you arrive at your holiday destination and to get tested again within 2-3 days from when you return home.