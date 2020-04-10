Local police, fire departments helping children to celebrate Easter

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Several western Massachusetts police and fire departments are helping children celebrate Easter by driving the easter bunny around.

Since Easter will be a little different this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local police departments are finding a different way to bring joy to children while keeping their distance.

The Chicopee Police Department started its easter bunny ride around 9 a.m. Friday. They drove around the city, starting on Granby Rd. in the Szetela area and finished in Aldenville. They were in each area for around 15-20 minutes.

The Hadley Police Department will be driving the Easter bunny around town starting at 1 p.m. The parade will start at Rocky Hill Road and River Drive and will end at the police department. View the list of all the streets on their Facebook. Families in town will be able to watch the parade from their lawns.

The Easter bunny parades will continue this weekend in Brimfield, Westfield and Granville.

Brimfield and Granville’s parades will start at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and Westfield’s will be from 10 am. to 12 p.m.

All parades won’t be able to stop for photos given the recent social distancing order.