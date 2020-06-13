Local police, fire departments to host parade in Springfield for Special Olympics of Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local officers and first responders will be hosting a parade to support all Special Olympic athletes who had to cancel this year’s summer games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, everyone including over 30 police and fire departments will be gathering for the parade at the Basketball Hall of Fame near Plan B Burger in Springfield at 9:55 a.m.

Ambulance services, tow truck companies, The Sheriffs Department, and even Bob the bike man are expected to join as well! The local Law Enforcement Torch Run Group who is running the event will also like to extend invites to the public!

MAP: Basketball Hall of Fame