Local police K-9s featured in calendar fundraiser campaign

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Several western Massachusetts police K-9s are featured in a calendar fundraiser campaign to raise money for a non-profit organization.

Southwick Police Department’s very own Sgt. Mike Westcott and K-9 “General” are featured for the month of March.

The calendar is part of an annual fundraiser for the organization Massachusetts Vest-a-Dog. They provide support and funding for Massachusetts police dogs

Some items they provide police departments include bulletproof K-9 vests, essential training equipment, and funding for training, which are essential to a K-9 unit.

Sgt. Mike Westcott of the Southwick Police Department told 22News, “It’s kind of like a level of confidence, we ask these dogs to go into dangerous situations and we are there too with vests, why shouldn’t they have the same safety with them?”

The calendars are $10 each and are located in the lobby of the Southwick Police Department.