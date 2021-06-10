Local police officers traveling to funeral for Officer Enmanuel Familia

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials say thousands of law enforcement officers will line the streets of Worcester Thursday for the funeral of Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who died in the line-of-duty last Friday. Police officers from western Massachusetts will be among those traveling to Worcester to show their respects.

Members of the Springfield, West Springfield, and Chicopee police departments are expected to meet at around 6:30 A.M. and board buses provided by Peter Pan Bus Lines. They will depart at around 7:00 A.M. to find a spot along Familia’s procession route.

Worcester’s City Manager’s office says they are expecting anywhere from 5,000-10,000 officers to attend Thursday’s procession; some from as far away as Ireland.

Following the procession, officers will go to Polar Park, home of the Worcester Red Sox, to view the funeral Mass, which is happening at nearby St. John’s Catholic Church.

In Springfield, local officials are thinking of Officer Familia Thursday. In a statement, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said “Officer Familia was a brave and dedicated sentinel of peace who gave the ultimate sacrifice while attempting to save a life. This selfless sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said “Officer Familia made the ultimate sacrifice rescuing others in the community he served.”

