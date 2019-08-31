Local police preparing for more customers at pot shops

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of college students moved into their dorm rooms in Hampshire County Friday.

And because of that police are stepping up patrols at the pot shop in Amherst. Rise Holdings Inc. located at 169 Meadow Street in Amherst is the only cannabis retailer in town.

With more students back in the area, the pot shop could soon see an uptick in sales.

According to the Hampshire Gazette, beginning Saturday, police will be stationed near the intersection of the Route 116 bypass and Meadow Street.

Police Chief Scott Livingstone the patrols are an effort to keep people safe who go to the shop by car or on foot.