Local police will be enforcing state’s COVID-19 guidelines this Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With just one week until Thanksgiving, officials are sending out their last reminders.

No more than 10 people in a house, 25 outdoors, and those gatherings should end by 9:30 p.m. at night. If you don’t comply, local police and health departments do have the authority to enforce the guidelines, something that is in the back of residents’ minds.

“Oh absolutely,” said Sydney Pasini of Springfield. “I think the numbers that [he’s] putting in place should really be followed for everyone involved, no matter if you are going to see family or just friends.”

While some people follow the state’s guidelines others choose not to. So much so, the governor’s office and public health departments teamed up to create a non-compliance hotline.

Your complaints will be investigated by your health department.

22News called Ludlow Police to see how that department would be enforcing these guidelines but we have yet to hear back.