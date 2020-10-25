Local polling locations continuing to see increase in early voters

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting continued Sunday at polling locations across western Massachusetts.

With the much-anticipated November election nearly a week away, more people are taking advantage of early voting. Early voting ballots in Massachusetts went over the 1 million mark before the weekend even started.

And polling locations have remained busy including Chicopee city hall, where the early voting turnout has been high. It’s not just in-person early voting that’s getting residents to come to city hall, some are also submitting ballots in this secure ballot box.

But in either case, voters like Sarah Hews of Chicopee told us the importance of getting ballots in before election day.

Hews told 22News, “I thought it was better & safer to vote not with a bunch of crowds so I wanted to vote by mail or drop it off. My vote matters. I want my voice to be heard.”

Fellow Chicopee voter Leilani Chin said another motivation for making their voice heard early: avoiding the potential lines on election day.

“It gives the opportunity for you to work it around your schedule. A lot of people will probably wait until election day, so it can be crowded the time is limited,” said Chin.

Richard Jette also said that early voting is a great way to avoid the big lines of election day.

“It gives us the opportunity to get our vote out early, and avoid some of the lines that might take place on election day,” said Jette.

Residents like Brendan Pedraza also echoed the importance of voting, especially when it’s a presidential election.

Pedraza told 22News, “It’s so fair for everyone to have their opinion, but to act upon it in the right way.

If you’re interested in voting early, you can do that until Friday, October 30th. Or you can make your voice heard on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd.