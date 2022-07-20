HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – While some things are being called off due to the immense heat we’ve been experiencing in the Pioneer Valley, others are being expanded.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is extending the hours at the pools it manages in a variety of towns such as Agawam, Chicopee, and Holyoke. Places are adding an extra hour to their hours of operations as a result of the heat wave. 22News spoke with the Aquatics Director of the Pouliot Pool in Holyoke about this change.

Stephen Nooney, the Aquatics Director said, “We’re trying to accommodate whoever needs to come in here and get cooled off. We did extend our hours from 1 to 6 to 1 to 7 today. We’ll adjust it for the rest of the week to see how things go with the storms and stuff like that, it’s a day-by-day thing.”

Nooney said that the pool reached maximum capacity twice today nearing 250 people during hours of operation. In comparison to their usual foot traffic of 50 to 130 people during open swim.