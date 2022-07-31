SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During this overheated summer with temperatures on most days approaching or exceeding 90 degrees, there are a number of families depending on public pools and spray pads in the parks.

During the steam heated days of western Massachusetts’ string of heat waves, many families mitigated their intolerable conditions by spending their time at their comfort zone. The swimming pool and spray pad at Forest Park in Springfield was one of many families visited.

The cooling complex had opened in late June, just as the Pioneer Valley began experiencing the first of summer’s overpowering heat. The spray pads, which fortunately can be found in many parks throughout the Springfield area have provided relief for families needing a place to cool off.

Most will remain open every day at least through the middle of August.