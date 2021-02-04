Local portraits exhibition in the Springfield Museums begins on February 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums will present the second exhibition of This Is Us: Regional Portraiture Today, from February 6 to May 2.

Inspired by a current exhibit The Outwin: American Portraiture Today, the Museums invited artists from the Connecticut River Valley and Hartford County, CT, to submit work complementing themes including identity, human connection, and responses to the current political and social environment.

The second exhibition will feature art from the region and a strong representation of art from the city of Springfield.

Works in the show include paintings, drawings, prints, photography, sculpture, paper cutting, and digital illustration.

“The works that were selected include self-portraits, portraits of friends or family members, and even portraits of historical figures that continue to inspire us today. Visitors will see familiar faces, but they will also be invited to engage with new people and stories through this exhibit,” said Maggie North, Curator of Art at the Springfield Museums.

Springfield native Gabriela Sepulveda won the People’s Choice award for her painting “It’s a Boy! (I can’t breathe)” in the first phase of the exhibit.

“Building on the success of the first phase of This Is Us, the works in this new exhibition reveal the depth of talent within our community and offer a broad and intriguing interpretation of portraiture,” said Heather Haskell, Vice President of the Springfield Museums and Director of the Art Museums.

Some of the artists represented in the second exhibit are Catherine Aiello, from Northampton, Frederick Burns from Longmeadow, Catherine Adams Burton, from Springfield, Andrew Castillo from Florence, and Stephanie Craig from Holyoke, amongst others.