Local produce still plentiful despite dry summer

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is almost over but there’s still quite a bit available at local farm stands. The dry conditions did make it more difficult this year.

It was very busy Thursday at Calabrese Farms in Southwick and there is still a lot available.

While a lot of the crops have been harvested they are still picking peppers. Despite the drought, Tom Calabrese said overall it was still a pretty good season but the dry weather did have an impact.

Calabrese told 22News, “We’ve done pretty good, we can pretty much irrigate everything it can be tiresome and expensive and sometimes the quality ends up a little smaller than we really want it to be but we’re doing alright.”

Calabrese says they still have plenty of peppers and tomatoes available and they expect to have corn until there is a hard frost.

And fall fruits and vegetables like butternut and acorn squash along with pumpkins are also now available.