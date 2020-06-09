SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protesters in Springfield spent the weekend calling for police reforms as a result of George Floyd’s death.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood say they are open to new ideas, but they’re confident there are already enough ways to ensure officer accountability. One of those measures is a community police hearing board.

The Springfield City Council believes this board needs to have more power and no be limited to only making recommendations to the commissioner. The Springfield Police Department was the only one in the country to continue on with its implementation of body cameras during this pandemic. They now have 12 being used by officers.

City Councilor Orlando Ramos will be holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the council’s public safety recommendations as well as other legislation related to police accountability.