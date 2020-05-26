Local recreation areas are open, but how busy are they?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Phase one of Gov. Baker’s reopening plan has lifted some bans on parks, but local residence should still follow safety guidelines.

Beaches, parks, some athletic fields are now allowed to re-open, but playgrounds and community pools are not allowed to re-open until phase two.

According to the guidelines put out by the Baker administration, group sizes are still not allowed to exceed 10 people. Marina Santiago of Springfield told 22News that with phase one it feels a little bit better to be outside.

“Fresh energy and just fresh air it feels great. When you’re in quarantine it makes you realize how much you miss your family and those fun times,” said Santiago. “And this is what family is all about. Coming together and enjoying each other’s presence.”

The state says masks are still required at beaches and public areas where six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.