Local representatives host 2020 Census kickoff in Chester

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A kickoff event was held Friday at Chester Town Hall to help promote next year’s 2020 Census.

Outreach efforts are being conducted by local governments and businesses to raise awareness and educate the Commonwealth on the importance of the census.

“Probably the most important census of my lifetime,” said Rep. Smitty Pignatelli of Fourth Berkshire District. “We need to make sure especially in western Massachusetts and our small communities that everyone is held accountable.”

Representatives Natalie Blais, Paul Mark, and Smitty Pignatelli hosted Friday’s event.

The U.S. Census helps to determine where to build new schools and businesses and how federal funding is distributed.