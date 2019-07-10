Local residents advocate for high-speed train connecting to eastern part of state

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Advocates spoke in support of adding a train stop along with the proposed East-West rail service in Palmer.

Residents in western Massachusetts have urged the state to create a high-speed train that would connect western Massachusetts to the eastern part of the state.

Monson’s town administrator told 22News that Monson residents could benefit from the added stop neighboring their town.

Evan Brassard said, “I think it’s good for people who want to work in the city and live in the country. So we might get a little bit more in the way of that.”

An East-West rail study is expected to be completed by MassDOT in the spring of next year.