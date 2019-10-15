Local residents already preparing for winter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather gets colder, it’s almost time to fire up your furnace, but you’ll want to service it first.

Berkshire Heating and Cooling told 22News they’ve already had customers calling to have their furnace receive routine servicing ahead of the colder months.

Their Service Manager, Joshua Smith, said it’s important not only for making sure your house is properly heated but also for your health.

“It’s one to make sure that you have heat when you need it, and two for your safety to make sure there won’t be any carbon monoxide or issues in your home,” said Smith. “The longer you wait the further out it will be. Right now I think we’re scheduling for the middle of December at this point.”

For those living in rental properties, it’s a good idea to check if your landlord schedules regular servicing, or if the tenant should be scheduling appointments.