CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden spoke out on climate change in Massachusetts and announced administrative plans to combat this ongoing issue.

People Wednesday think that this is a step in the right direction with rising sea levels, massive wildfires, and overall temperatures growing warmer, adding they are hopeful that Biden’s $2.3 Billion investment is a good start.

Heat waves have been impacting everyone coast to coast and aboard. President Biden had climate change at the forefront of his address in the Bay State saying that it needs to be dealt with now.

“For the first time, states will be able to use (L) fed funds to pay for air conditioners in homes, set up community cooling centers in schools where people can get through these extreme heat crises,” said President Biden.

After hearing the president’s address, one local Holyoke resident told 22News their thoughts on climate change efforts.

“It’s never too late, It’s here and we all have to make a collective effort,” said Bradford J. Grant of Holyoke.

Adding that Biden’s Plan makes them feel optimistic about the direction the country is going in as we invest in green energy resources.

“We have to find ways to make our conditions better but not only for ourselves but for you children and their children,” said Bradford J. Grant.

When it comes to climate change efforts in western Massachusetts local experts say, “We need to be concerned about what we’re using in terms of what we are using to power our homes and how much we’re driving our cars and how much natural resources that we are using every day because we are certainly linked together with the global community that is contributing to this problem.”

On Thursday lawmakers in the state will be voting on what environmental and climate initiatives the allocated funds will go towards.