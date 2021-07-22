Local residents are masking up again

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Delta variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in Massachusetts, and for that reason, many residents are once again choosing to mask up.

According to health officials, if you’re fully vaccinated you are protected against the Delta variant. Evidence is showing that this newer strain of the virus might have a greater effect on younger people than previous strains. Residents 22News spoke with are concerned.

Andrea Wales of West Springfield, “I think its important to continue wearing a mask, even if you’re fully vaccinated to protect from the new delta and lambda variant. The younger kids aren’t protected because you can only get vaccinated at a certain age. I think it’s important to keep the kids safe.”

The symptoms of the Delta variant are similar to COVID-19, except that the Delta variant is more contagious.