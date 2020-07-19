Local residents beat the heat while celebrating National Ice Cream Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Would you believe that on average, each of us consumes some 23 gallons of ice cream every year?

Even though we’ve been observing National Ice Cream day since 1984, thanks to President Ronald Reagan. 22News found that only a few people purchasing ice cream in western Massachusetts Sunday knew of the special day, that occurs on the third Sunday in July.

It’s understandable the former president picked a dogged day of summer in July for the observance when ice cream is most refreshing. As Rosalind Rivera of Chicopee remarked, “It’s a nice treat, we’re having a long, hard, hot day.”

And here’s a piece of information we might not have known, most ice cream companies are family owned and most have been in business for 50 years or more.

The industry’s biggest year was back in 2017, that’s when Americans couldn’t resist the urge to consume 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts.