CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas and groceries are the two G’s currently leaving Americans grappling and searching for relief as prices for food and fuel only continue to soar.

People told 22News they’re doing whatever it takes to feed their families.

Gas, food, traveling. You name it. And the price tag is probably climbing, The price hikes for most goods don’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

Some now say it’s affecting how they save and spend money.

“Definitely it’s food and gas the most, Those are the necessities, and I have to get to school but it’s a half an hour away. Like even coffee, I use to get coffee every day with my mom and now we are like “we got to hold back,” because it’s so expensive it’s crazy,” said Ari Felici of Wilbraham.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation is still at an all-time high. While we wait for the consumer price index to come out for May, we do know that April saw a 3% increase in consumer prices, most notably affecting food, airfare, and new vehicles. The cost of food is up nearly 10% since last year. Milk, eggs, and chicken currently have the highest price tag at the grocery store.

According to data that increase in consumer prices means households are spending an additional $341 a month on goods compared to a year ago. Some parents, telling 22News they’re worried about the long-term effects of inflation.

“You know with little kids, especially just trying to figure it out. My parents didn’t have college savings, and I’m not gonna have that for my kids either. It’s very disappointing. I’m kind of doing more of the living month to month. I wasn’t expecting to be here, especially with a graduate degree,” said Solomon Hallal.

Experts say you can combat the high prices by budgeting and even giving up nonessentials such as subscription services, or trading an expensive vacation for a staycation.

Another suggestion is to check in on your budget at least once a month and separate your ‘needs’ from your ‘wants’ to set realistic goals.