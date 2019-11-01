Local residents cleaning up Halloween storm damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People were cleaning up Friday morning after strong damaging winds brought some trees and power lines down across western Massachusetts.

Part of South Branch Parkway in Springfield was closed Friday morning while tree removal crews worked to clear debris and Eversource worked to restore power, after a large tree fell into the road taking the power lines down with it.

Many of the trees that have come down during storms across western Massachusetts this year were not healthy.

“This particular season has brought a lot of awareness to people,” David Murphy of Western Mass Tree Care told 22News. “A lot of calls due to just wanting and evaluation of their trees. They want to know if they have to come down or not.”

Murphy recommends if you have trees in your yard that you don’t think are healthy you should have them inspected by an arborist so they don’t come down during our next big wind storm.